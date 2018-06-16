Criteo (CRTO) vs. WPP (WPP) Head to Head Survey

Criteo (NASDAQ: CRTO) and WPP (NYSE:WPP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.4% of Criteo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.3% of WPP shares are held by institutional investors. 3.3% of Criteo shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.9% of WPP shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Criteo 4.21% 14.52% 8.72% WPP N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

WPP pays an annual dividend of $5.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. Criteo does not pay a dividend. WPP pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Criteo and WPP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Criteo $2.30 billion 0.84 $91.21 million $1.63 17.97 WPP $19.67 billion 1.03 $2.34 billion $7.76 10.31

WPP has higher revenue and earnings than Criteo. WPP is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Criteo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Criteo and WPP, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Criteo 0 9 7 0 2.44 WPP 4 7 0 0 1.64

Criteo presently has a consensus price target of $42.40, indicating a potential upside of 44.76%. Given Criteo’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Criteo is more favorable than WPP.

Volatility and Risk

Criteo has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WPP has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Criteo beats WPP on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo S.A., a technology company, engages in digital performance marketing in France and internationally. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which collects clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties. Its Criteo Engine solutions include recommendation algorithms that create tailored advertisements to specific customer interest by determining the specific products and services to include in the advertisement; predictive bidding algorithms that predict the probability and nature of a user's engagement with a given advertisement; and bidding engine for executing campaigns based on objectives set by the clients. The company's Criteo Engine solutions also consist of kinetic design that assembles customized creative advertising content by optimizing each individual creative component in the advertisement; software systems and processes, which enable data synchronization, storage, and analysis of distributed computing infrastructure in multiple geographies; and experimentation platform, an offline/online platform to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of prediction models. In addition, it provides real-time access to advertising inventory through its publisher partners. Further, the company offers an integrated technology platform that includes a suite of services and software tools, such as a unified dashboard, which automates campaign execution and management tasks; and consulting services in business intelligence and analytics. It serves companies in the digital retail, classifieds, and travel industries. Criteo S.A. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services. The Data Investment Management segment offers brand, consumer, media, and marketplace insight services. The Public Relations & Public Affairs segment provides corporate, consumer, financial, and brand-building services. The Branding & Identity, Healthcare and Specialist Communications segment is involved in branding and identity; healthcare communications; and direct, digital, promotional, and relationship marketing activities. This segment also offers specialist communications services, such as custom media and multicultural marketing; event, sports, youth, and entertainment marketing; corporate and business-to-business; and media, technology, and production services. WPP plc was founded in 1985 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

