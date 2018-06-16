Head to Head Analysis: SeaChange International (SEAC) versus Airgain (AIRG)

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) and Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

SeaChange International has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Airgain has a beta of 2.06, indicating that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.3% of Airgain shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of SeaChange International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.4% of Airgain shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SeaChange International and Airgain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaChange International 17.06% -0.37% -0.25% Airgain -0.68% 1.58% 1.31%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SeaChange International and Airgain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaChange International $80.27 million 1.43 $13.49 million $0.11 29.36 Airgain $49.52 million 1.83 $1.14 million $0.11 85.00

SeaChange International has higher revenue and earnings than Airgain. SeaChange International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Airgain, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SeaChange International and Airgain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaChange International 0 0 3 0 3.00 Airgain 0 1 2 0 2.67

SeaChange International presently has a consensus target price of $4.25, suggesting a potential upside of 31.58%. Airgain has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.73%. Given Airgain’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Airgain is more favorable than SeaChange International.

Summary

Airgain beats SeaChange International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc. provides multiscreen video, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content to cable system operators, satellite operators, and telecommunications and media companies worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution that is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an OTT video platform that provides managed services for media companies and service providers. The company also provides advertising products, such as SeaChange Infusion, an advanced advertising platform to maximize advertising revenue across multiscreen, broadcast, on-demand, and OTT viewing. In addition, it provides Nucleus, a video gateway software that ports to third-party set-top boxes, or other customer premises equipment hardware and system on a chip, as well as acts as a hub for various video distribution to any IP-connected device throughout the home, such as tablets, smart phones, and game consoles; and SeaChange NitroX, an user experience product that empower service providers and content owners to optimize live and on-demand video consumption on multiscreen and OTT services. Further, the company provides professional, and maintenance and support services, as well as managed services. It sells and markets its products and services through a direct sales organization, as well as to systems integrators and value-added resellers. SeaChange International, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.

About Airgain

Airgain, Inc. designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas. The company provides embedded antenna technologies to enable high performance wireless networking across a range of home, enterprise, automotive, and Internet of Things. As of December 31, 2017, it had 131 issued patents in the United States, 23 companion patents outside the United States, and 81 patent applications on file. The company was formerly known as AM Group and changed its name to Airgain, Inc. in 2004. Airgain, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

