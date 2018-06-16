Analyzing Soleno Therapeutics (SLNO) & BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS:BSGM)

BioSig Technologies (OTCMKTS: BSGM) and Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -$12.69 million N/A N/A Soleno Therapeutics $1.45 million 31.77 -$15.66 million N/A N/A

BioSig Technologies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Soleno Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies N/A N/A -1,096.91% Soleno Therapeutics N/A -54.36% -40.91%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Soleno Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

BioSig Technologies has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Soleno Therapeutics has a beta of 5.12, meaning that its stock price is 412% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for BioSig Technologies and Soleno Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Soleno Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Soleno Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.67%. Given Soleno Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Soleno Therapeutics is more favorable than BioSig Technologies.

Summary

Soleno Therapeutics beats BioSig Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., a development stage medical device company, engages in developing a proprietary biomedical signal processing technology platform to extract information from physiologic signals. Its product is PURE (Precise Uninterrupted Real-time evaluation of Electrograms) EP System, a surface electrocardiogram and intracardiac multichannel recording and analysis system that acquires, processes, and displays electrocardiogram and electrograms required during electrophysiology studies and catheter ablation procedures. It is also developing a library of software tools that are designed to be configured to fit the needs of electrophysiologists in various settings and for arrhythmia treatments. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company's lead candidate, diazoxide choline controlled-release (DCCR), a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome (PWS), is entering into Phase II/III clinical development. It also markets medical devices, including the CoSense End-Tidal Carbon Monoxide (ETCO) monitor, which measures ETCO and is used by hospitals to detect hemolysis in newborns; and NeoPip T-piece resuscitator and related consumables, which deliver consistent pre-set inspiratory pressure and positive end-expiratory pressures, as well as temperature probes, scales, surgical tables, and patient surfaces. In addition, the company offers Serenz, a handheld device that delivers non-inhaled carbon dioxide topically to the nasal mucosa. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc. and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. May 2017. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

