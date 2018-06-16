Financial Review: CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) vs. Rite Aid (RAD)

CVS Health (NYSE: CVS) and Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CVS Health and Rite Aid, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CVS Health 0 6 11 2 2.79 Rite Aid 2 5 1 0 1.88

CVS Health currently has a consensus price target of $86.88, indicating a potential upside of 23.95%. Rite Aid has a consensus price target of $2.31, indicating a potential upside of 29.56%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than CVS Health.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.4% of CVS Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.6% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of CVS Health shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

CVS Health has a beta of 1, indicating that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Rite Aid has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

CVS Health pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Rite Aid does not pay a dividend. CVS Health pays out 33.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CVS Health has raised its dividend for 10 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares CVS Health and Rite Aid’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CVS Health 3.59% 17.45% 6.10% Rite Aid 3.60% -8.25% -0.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CVS Health and Rite Aid’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CVS Health $184.77 billion 0.39 $6.62 billion $5.90 11.88 Rite Aid $21.53 billion 0.09 $943.47 million ($0.02) -89.00

CVS Health has higher revenue and earnings than Rite Aid. Rite Aid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CVS Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

CVS Health beats Rite Aid on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services. This segment serves employers, insurance companies, unions, government employee groups, health plans, Medicare Part D plans, managed Medicaid plans, plans offered on public and private exchanges, other sponsors of health benefit plans, and individuals under the CVS Caremark Pharmacy Services, Caremark, CVS Specialty, AccordantCare, SilverScript, Wellpartner, NovoLogix, Coram, Navarro Health Services, and ACS Pharmacy names. As of December 31, 2017, it had 23 retail specialty pharmacy stores, 18 specialty mail order pharmacies and 4 mail order dispensing pharmacies, and 83 branches for infusion and enteral services. The Retail/LTC segment sells prescription drugs, over-the-counter drugs, beauty products and cosmetics, personal care products, convenience foods, seasonal merchandise, and greeting cards, as well as offers photo finishing services. It has 9,803 retail stores in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Brazil primarily under the CVS Pharmacy, CVS, CVS Pharmacy y más, Longs Drugs, Navarro Discount Pharmacy, and Drogaria Onofre names; online retail pharmacy Websites; and 37 onsite pharmacy stores, long-term care pharmacy operations, and retail health care clinics. The company was formerly known as CVS Caremark Corporation and changed its name to CVS Health Corporation in September 2014. CVS Health Corporation was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island.

About Rite Aid

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and a range of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and a range of preventive services comprising screenings, medical tests, immunizations, and basic physical exams. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides pharmacy benefit management (PBM) services and a range of pharmacy-related services. This segment also performs prescription adjudication services for other PBMs; and offers integrated mail-order, specialty and compounding pharmacy, and infertility treatment services, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program. As of April 12, 2018, the company operated approximately 2,548 stores in 19 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

