MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) versus Veeco Instruments (VECO) Head-To-Head Comparison

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) and Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

MagneGas has a beta of -0.35, suggesting that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veeco Instruments has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for MagneGas and Veeco Instruments, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veeco Instruments 0 2 4 0 2.67

MagneGas currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,438.46%. Veeco Instruments has a consensus price target of $26.60, indicating a potential upside of 57.86%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe MagneGas is more favorable than Veeco Instruments.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and Veeco Instruments’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.71 million 1.65 -$11.02 million N/A N/A Veeco Instruments $484.76 million 1.69 -$44.79 million ($0.02) -842.50

MagneGas has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veeco Instruments.

Profitability

This table compares MagneGas and Veeco Instruments’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -304.45% -146.19% -101.93% Veeco Instruments -11.24% 0.51% 0.31%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.0% of MagneGas shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Veeco Instruments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Veeco Instruments beats MagneGas on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

MagneGas Company Profile

MagneGas Corporation, an alternative energy company, creates and produces hydrogen based alternative fuel through the gasification of liquid and liquid waste in the United States and internationally. The company produces gas bottled in cylinders and distributes to the metalworking market as an alternative to acetylene. It offers MagneGas2, a hydrogen based fuel for metal cutting; and MagneTote, a metal cutting torch system primarily used in the firefighting industry. It also provides Plasma Arc Flow refineries, which are machines that produce MagneGas2. In addition, the company sells and licenses the plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor process equipment worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam etch and deposition systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems. The company sells its products to light emitting diode, micro-electro mechanical system, outsourced semiconductor assembly and test, HDD, and semiconductor manufacturers, as well as research centers and universities. Veeco Instruments Inc. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

