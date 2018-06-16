Critical Analysis: Ricoh (RICOY) vs. Canon (CAJ)

Ricoh (OTCMKTS: RICOY) and Canon (NYSE:CAJ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ricoh and Canon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ricoh $18.57 billion 0.35 -$1.22 billion $0.04 227.00 Canon $36.15 billion 1.02 $2.15 billion $2.15 15.69

Canon has higher revenue and earnings than Ricoh. Canon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ricoh, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Ricoh pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Canon pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ricoh pays out 125.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Canon pays out 59.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canon is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Ricoh shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.8% of Canon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ricoh has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canon has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ricoh and Canon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ricoh 0 0 0 0 N/A Canon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Ricoh and Canon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ricoh -6.56% -12.11% -4.85% Canon 6.00% 8.75% 5.13%

Summary

Canon beats Ricoh on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ricoh Company Profile

Ricoh Company, Ltd. engages in imaging and solutions, industrial products, and other businesses worldwide. The company offers various office printing products, including multifunction printers, laser printers, digital duplicators, and facsimiles; commercial printing products, such as production and wide format printers; and visual communication products comprising unified communication systems, projectors, and interactive whiteboards, as well as extensions/services for various printers. It also provides a range of industrial products, including electronic devices, thermal media, manufacturing equipment, embedded motherboards and controllers, fonts, FA cameras and lenses, optical devices and units, security lenses, industrial inkjets, and digital binoculars; and consumer products, such as digital and spherical cameras, and watches. In addition, the company offers copiers, scanners, related parts and supplies, personal computers, servers, network equipment, semiconductor devices, and electronic components; managed printing, IT, application/business process, and communication services; and solutions to healthcare, higher education, and financial services industries, as well as applications for smart devices. The company was formerly known as Riken Optical Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Ricoh Company, Ltd. in 1963. Ricoh Company, Ltd. was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc. manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates in four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit. The Office Business Unit segment offers office MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, production print products for print professionals, laser multifunction and laser printers, digital production printing systems, continuous feed and wide-format printers, and document solutions, as well as software, services, and solutions. The Imaging System Business Unit segment provides interchangeable-lens digital cameras, digital compact cameras and camcorders, digital cinema cameras, interchangeable lenses, compact photo printers, inkjet printers, commercial photo printers, image scanners, multimedia projectors, broadcast equipment, and calculators. The Medical System Business Unit segment offers digital radiography systems, diagnostic X-ray systems, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, clinical chemistry analyzers, and ophthalmic equipment. The Industry and Others Business Unit segment provides semiconductor lithography equipment, flat panel display lithography equipment, digital radiography systems, vacuum thin-film deposition equipment, organic light-emitting diode panel manufacturing equipment, die bonders, micromotors, network cameras, handy terminals, and document scanners. The company also provides maintenance services; and supplies replacement drums, parts, toners, and papers. It sells its products under the Canon brand through subsidiaries or independent distributors to dealers and retail outlets, as well as directly to end-users in Japan, the Americas, Europe, rest of Asia, and Oceania. Canon Inc. was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

