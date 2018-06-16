Critical Analysis: Subsea 7 (SUBCY) versus FTS International (FTSI)

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS: SUBCY) and FTS International (NYSE:FTSI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Subsea 7 and FTS International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Subsea 7 2 1 0 0 1.33 FTS International 0 1 8 0 2.89

FTS International has a consensus target price of $29.29, indicating a potential upside of 86.18%. Given FTS International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe FTS International is more favorable than Subsea 7.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Subsea 7 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of FTS International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Subsea 7 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Subsea 7 and FTS International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Subsea 7 $3.99 billion 1.25 $454.80 million $1.27 11.97 FTS International $1.47 billion 1.14 $200.70 million N/A N/A

Subsea 7 has higher revenue and earnings than FTS International.

Profitability

This table compares Subsea 7 and FTS International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Subsea 7 7.84% 5.41% 3.98% FTS International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Subsea 7 beats FTS International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 S.A. operates as a seabed-to-surface engineering, construction, and services contractor to the offshore energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore. The company also offers engineering, procurement, construction, and installation of subsea umbilicals, risers, and flowlines; life of field services, such as inspection, repair, maintenance, integrity management, and remote intervention of subsea infrastructure; conventional services comprising fabrication, installation, extension, and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms and associated pipelines; hook-up services; and refurbishment of fixed and floating platforms in shallow water. In addition, it operates heavy lifting vessels and oil and gas structures; and installs offshore wind farm foundations, as well as engages in the decommissioning of redundant offshore structures. Further, the company provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and tooling services to support exploration and production activities. It has a fleet of 35 vessels; 2 vessels under construction; and 166 ROVs. Subsea 7 S.A. was incorporated in 1993 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

FTS International Company Profile

FTS International, Inc. provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. The company's wireline services primarily consist of setting plugs between hydraulic fracturing stages, creating perforations within hydraulic fracturing stages, and logging the characteristics of resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale. As of December 31, 2017, it owned 51 wireline units; and had approximately 1.6 million hydraulic horsepower across 32 fleets. The company serves E&P companies that specialize in unconventional oil and natural gas resources. FTS International, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

