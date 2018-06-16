Critical Comparison: Las Vegas Sands (LVS) and Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) and Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

37.5% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Las Vegas Sands shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Park Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Park Hotels & Resorts’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Las Vegas Sands 28.32% 36.43% 13.17% Park Hotels & Resorts 15.31% 6.57% 4.02%

Dividends

Las Vegas Sands pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Park Hotels & Resorts pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Las Vegas Sands pays out 98.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Park Hotels & Resorts pays out 61.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Las Vegas Sands has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Park Hotels & Resorts is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility & Risk

Las Vegas Sands has a beta of 1.67, meaning that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Park Hotels & Resorts has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Las Vegas Sands and Park Hotels & Resorts, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Las Vegas Sands 0 8 7 0 2.47 Park Hotels & Resorts 2 5 6 0 2.31

Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus price target of $74.25, indicating a potential downside of 7.61%. Park Hotels & Resorts has a consensus price target of $34.55, indicating a potential upside of 12.32%. Given Park Hotels & Resorts’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Park Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Las Vegas Sands.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Las Vegas Sands and Park Hotels & Resorts’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Las Vegas Sands $12.88 billion 4.92 $2.81 billion $3.04 26.44 Park Hotels & Resorts $2.79 billion 2.22 $2.63 billion $2.78 11.06

Las Vegas Sands has higher revenue and earnings than Park Hotels & Resorts. Park Hotels & Resorts is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Las Vegas Sands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Las Vegas Sands beats Park Hotels & Resorts on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The company also owns and operates The Venetian Resort Hotel Casino and The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino on the Las Vegas Strip; the Sands Expo and Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada; and the Sands Casino Resort Bethlehem in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania. Its integrated resorts include accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants, and other amenities. Las Vegas Sands Corp. was founded in 1988 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is a leading lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 55 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 32,000 rooms located in prime United States and international markets with high barriers to entry.

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.