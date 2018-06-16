Critical Comparison: Carnival (CUK) versus Golar LNG Partners (GMLP)

Carnival (NYSE: CUK) and Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Carnival pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Golar LNG Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.9%. Carnival pays out 52.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Golar LNG Partners pays out 122.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carnival has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Carnival and Golar LNG Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carnival $17.51 billion 0.77 $2.61 billion $3.82 17.10 Golar LNG Partners $433.10 million 2.50 $129.28 million $1.88 8.26

Carnival has higher revenue and earnings than Golar LNG Partners. Golar LNG Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Carnival, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Carnival and Golar LNG Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carnival 14.73% 11.97% 7.01% Golar LNG Partners 29.68% 16.74% 5.00%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

4.3% of Carnival shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.1% of Golar LNG Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Carnival shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Carnival and Golar LNG Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carnival 0 0 0 0 N/A Golar LNG Partners 1 2 3 0 2.33

Golar LNG Partners has a consensus price target of $21.80, indicating a potential upside of 40.46%. Given Golar LNG Partners’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Golar LNG Partners is more favorable than Carnival.

Risk & Volatility

Carnival has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Golar LNG Partners has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carnival beats Golar LNG Partners on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival plc operates as a leisure travel and cruise company. It offers cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, and Seabourn brands in North America; and Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), Cunard, and P&O Cruises (Australia) brands in Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates approximately 100 cruise ships. It also owns Holland America Princess Alaska Tours, a tour company in Alaska and the Canadian Yukon, which owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches. In addition, the company is involved in the leasing of cruise ships. It sells its cruises primarily through travel agents and tour operators. The company was founded in 1850 and is based in Southampton, the United Kingdom. Carnival plc is a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & Plc.

Golar LNG Partners Company Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and floating liquefied natural gas vessel industries under long-term charters in Brazil, the United Arab Emirates, Indonesia, Jordan, and Kuwait. The company also engages in the leasing of its fleets. As of April 24, 2017, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda. Golar LNG Partners LP is a subsidiary of Golar LNG Limited.

