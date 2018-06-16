Sun Life Financial (SLF) versus HANNOVER RUECK/S (HVRRY) Head to Head Review

Sun Life Financial (NYSE: SLF) and HANNOVER RUECK/S (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

Sun Life Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays an annual dividend of $1.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Sun Life Financial pays out 46.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HANNOVER RUECK/S pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Sun Life Financial has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Sun Life Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sun Life Financial and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sun Life Financial $22.62 billion 1.12 $1.92 billion $3.20 13.00 HANNOVER RUECK/S $19.66 billion 0.79 $1.08 billion $4.49 14.32

Sun Life Financial has higher revenue and earnings than HANNOVER RUECK/S. Sun Life Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HANNOVER RUECK/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Sun Life Financial and HANNOVER RUECK/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sun Life Financial 0 3 3 0 2.50 HANNOVER RUECK/S 0 1 1 0 2.50

Sun Life Financial currently has a consensus price target of $55.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.41%. Given Sun Life Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sun Life Financial is more favorable than HANNOVER RUECK/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.4% of Sun Life Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of HANNOVER RUECK/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sun Life Financial and HANNOVER RUECK/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sun Life Financial 8.30% 13.27% 1.04% HANNOVER RUECK/S 5.62% 11.23% 1.65%

Risk and Volatility

Sun Life Financial has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HANNOVER RUECK/S has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sun Life Financial beats HANNOVER RUECK/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc., a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients, high-net-worth individuals, and families. It operates through Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate segments. The company offers life, health, long-term and short-term disability, absence management, medical stop-loss, and dental insurance, as well as vision and voluntary insurance, such as accident and critical illness. It also provides a suite of voluntary benefits solutions to individual plan members, including post-employment life and health plans; asset management and group retirement products and services; and contribution pension plans and defined benefit solutions, as well as mutual funds. The company distributes its products through direct sales agents, managing general agents, independent general agents, financial intermediaries, broker-dealers, banks, pension and benefits consultants, and other third-party marketing organizations. Sun Life Financial Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About HANNOVER RUECK/S

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities. This segment also provides risk solutions for casualty and property, as well as for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space business; and marine and offshore energy business. The Life & Health Reinsurance segment offers, enhanced annuities, group life and health, guaranteed simplified issue, 60+, and Sharia-compliant Takaful reinsurance products, as well as micro insurance products. This segment also provides risk solutions in the areas of critical illness, disability, health, longevity, long term care, and mortality. In addition, it offers various financial solutions, including new-business financing; monetization of embedded value; reserve and solvency relief; and divestiture of non-core businesses. The company was formerly known as Hannover Rückversicherung AG and changed its name to Hannover Rück SE in March 2013. The company was founded in 1966 and is based in Hanover, Germany. Hannover Rück SE is a subsidiary of Talanx AG.

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.