Reviewing Sports Direct (SDISY) and Nautilus (NYSE:NLS)

Nautilus (NYSE: NLS) and Sports Direct (OTCMKTS:SDISY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Nautilus has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sports Direct has a beta of -0.4, indicating that its share price is 140% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.4% of Nautilus shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Nautilus shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Nautilus and Sports Direct, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nautilus 0 3 4 0 2.57 Sports Direct 1 0 0 0 1.00

Nautilus presently has a consensus target price of $17.86, indicating a potential upside of 9.55%. Given Nautilus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Nautilus is more favorable than Sports Direct.

Profitability

This table compares Nautilus and Sports Direct’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nautilus 6.68% 15.45% 8.67% Sports Direct N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nautilus and Sports Direct’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nautilus $406.18 million 1.22 $26.26 million $0.88 18.52 Sports Direct $4.20 billion 0.67 $297.39 million $0.30 34.67

Sports Direct has higher revenue and earnings than Nautilus. Nautilus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sports Direct, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Nautilus beats Sports Direct on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nautilus

Nautilus, Inc., a consumer fitness products company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, elliptical machine, bike products, strength products, home gyms, dumbbells, kettlebell weights, and weight benches primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands. In addition, it engages in licensing its brands and intellectual properties. The company offers its products directly to consumers through television advertising, catalogs, and the Internet; and through a network of retail companies consisting of sporting goods stores, Internet retailers, and large-format and warehouse stores, as well as specialty retailers and independent bike dealers. Nautilus, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

About Sports Direct

Sports Direct International plc, together with its subsidiaries, retails sports and leisure clothing, footwear, equipment, and accessories. It operates through four segments: UK Sports Retail, International Sports Retail, Brands, and Premium Lifestyle. The company is also involved in the wholesale distribution and sale of sports and leisure clothing, footwear, and equipment under company-owned or licensed brands; and licensing activities. It offers its products under its own brands, which include Dunlop, Slazenger, Everlast, Lonsdale, Karrimor, Antigua, Campri, Carlton, Donnay, Gelert, LA Gear, Lillywhites, Muddyfox, Nevica, No Fear, Silver Fox, Sondico, Title, USA PRO, Crafted, Fabric, Firetrap, Full Circle, Golddigga, Hot Tuna, Kangol, Rock & Rags, SoulCal, Soviet, and Voodoo Dolls; and third party brands. The company offers a range of sporting apparel, footwear, and equipment through SPORTSDIRECT.com. In addition, it operates 32 fitness gyms. The company operates 468 sports retail stores in the United Kingdom and 289 internationally. Sports Direct International plc was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Shirebrook, the United Kingdom.

