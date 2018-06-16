OneMain (OMF) versus SLM (SLM) Critical Contrast

OneMain (NYSE: OMF) and SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.2% of OneMain shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.7% of SLM shares are held by institutional investors. 43.9% of OneMain shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of SLM shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OneMain and SLM’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OneMain $3.76 billion 1.21 $183.00 million $3.54 9.48 SLM $1.43 billion 3.48 $288.93 million $0.71 16.15

SLM has lower revenue, but higher earnings than OneMain. OneMain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SLM, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

OneMain has a beta of 2.74, meaning that its stock price is 174% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SLM has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for OneMain and SLM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OneMain 1 3 11 0 2.67 SLM 0 1 9 0 2.90

OneMain presently has a consensus price target of $35.21, suggesting a potential upside of 4.96%. SLM has a consensus price target of $14.58, suggesting a potential upside of 27.07%. Given SLM’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe SLM is more favorable than OneMain.

Profitability

This table compares OneMain and SLM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OneMain 7.37% 16.47% 2.77% SLM 20.85% 17.18% 1.65%

Summary

SLM beats OneMain on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides consumer finance and insurance products and services. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Insurance, and Acquisitions and Servicing. It provides secured and unsecured personal loans; credit insurance products, such as life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance products; non-credit insurance; and auto membership plans, as well as retail sales finance services. The company also services and holds real estate loans secured by first or second mortgages on residential real estate. As of December 31, 2017, it operated through a network of 1,600 branches in 44 states in the United States, as well as through onemainfinancial.com Website. The company was formerly known as Springleaf Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to OneMain Holdings, Inc. in November 2015. OneMain Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1920 and is based in Evansville, Indiana.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students and their families. Its loan portfolio also includes federal family education loan program, personal, and other loans. In addition, the company offers savings products, including certificates of deposits, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college. SLM Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, Delaware.

