Reviewing Plug Power (PLUG) and Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD)

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ: WWD) and Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Get Woodward Inc.Common Stock alerts:

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Plug Power has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and Plug Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 7.94% 14.56% 7.36% Plug Power -85.89% -87.73% -25.19%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.6% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.5% of Plug Power shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of Plug Power shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock pays an annual dividend of $0.57 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Plug Power does not pay a dividend. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock pays out 18.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and Plug Power, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Woodward, Inc.Common Stock 0 7 3 0 2.30 Plug Power 1 0 7 0 2.75

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock presently has a consensus price target of $78.89, indicating a potential upside of 0.05%. Plug Power has a consensus price target of $3.60, indicating a potential upside of 81.82%. Given Plug Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Plug Power is more favorable than Woodward, Inc.Common Stock.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Woodward, Inc.Common Stock and Plug Power’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Woodward, Inc.Common Stock $2.10 billion 2.31 $200.50 million $3.16 24.95 Plug Power $103.26 million 4.11 -$127.08 million ($0.60) -3.30

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has higher revenue and earnings than Plug Power. Plug Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Woodward, Inc.Common Stock, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock beats Plug Power on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Woodward, Inc.Common Stock

Woodward, Inc. designs, manufactures, and services energy control and optimization solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. Its Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircrafts and rotorcrafts, as well as in military fixed-wing aircrafts and rotorcrafts, weapons, and defense systems. It also offers aftermarket maintenance, repair, overhaul, and other services to commercial airlines, repair facilities, military depots, third party repair shops, and other end users. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), tier-one suppliers, and prime contractors, as well as through aftermarket sales of components, such as provisioning spares or replacements. The company's Industrial segment designs, produces, and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air, fluids, gases, motion, combustion, and electricity. Its products include actuators, valves, pumps, injectors, solenoids, ignition systems, speed controls, electronics and software, power converters, and devices that measure, communicate, and protect electrical distribution systems for use in industrial gas turbines, steam turbines, reciprocating engines, electric power generation and power distribution systems, wind turbines, and compressors. This segment sells its products, aftermarket products, and other related services to OEMs through an independent network of distributors, as well as directly to end users. Woodward, Inc. was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing systems; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, GenFuel products, and ProGen engines; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology that is used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to distribution and manufacturing businesses, and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward Inc.Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.