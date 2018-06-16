Financial Contrast: Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) versus NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) and NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Okta has a beta of -1.01, suggesting that its stock price is 201% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetSol Technologies has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Okta and NetSol Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Okta 0 1 11 0 2.92 NetSol Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Okta currently has a consensus price target of $55.45, suggesting a potential upside of 1.79%. Given Okta’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Okta is more favorable than NetSol Technologies.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Okta and NetSol Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Okta $259.99 million 22.34 -$114.35 million ($1.37) -39.77 NetSol Technologies $65.37 million 1.02 -$4.97 million N/A N/A

NetSol Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Okta.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

55.1% of Okta shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.1% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.6% of Okta shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.8% of NetSol Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Okta and NetSol Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Okta -38.34% -59.95% -24.78% NetSol Technologies 0.01% 0.01% 0.01%

Summary

Okta beats NetSol Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc. provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for Web and mobile applications, and data of organization; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; and Mobility Management, which simplifies and automates mobile device administration and provisioning across phones, tablets, and laptops. It also offers customer support and training, and professional services. Okta, Inc. sells its products directly to customers through sales force, as well as through channel partners. The company was formerly known as Saasure, Inc. Okta, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine. Its NFS includes Point of Sale, a front office processing system for companies in the financial sector; Credit Application Processing System that handles incoming credit applications from dealers, agents, brokers, and the direct sales force; Contract Management System, which enables its users to manage and maintain a contract throughout its life cycle; Wholesale Finance System (WFS) that automates and manages the floor plan/bailment activities; Dealer Auditor Access System, a Web-based solution used in conjunction with WFS; and Fleet Management System to handle fleet management needs. The company's NFS Ascent comprises LeasePak, which handles various aspects of the lease or loan lifecycle; and LeasePak software-as-a-service to small and mid-sized leasing and finance companies. In addition, it offers LeaseSoft, a full lifecycle lease and finance system for funder market; and LoanSoft for consumer loan market. Further, the company provides NFS Mobility that enables a sales force for the finance and leasing company to access various channels, such as point of sale, field investigation, and auditing. Its NFS Mobility includes mAccount, a self-service mobile solution; mPOS application, a Web and mobile enabled platform; mDealer that provides a mobile platform; mAuditor, which schedules visits, records audit exceptions, and tracks assets; and Mobile Field Investigator that permits applicants for detail verification. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

