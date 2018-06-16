Analyzing Asbury Automotive Group (ABG) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY)

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE: ABG) and Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Casey’s General Stores’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Asbury Automotive Group $6.46 billion 0.24 $139.10 million $6.43 11.44 Casey’s General Stores $8.39 billion 0.45 $177.48 million $3.81 26.46

Casey’s General Stores has higher revenue and earnings than Asbury Automotive Group. Asbury Automotive Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Casey’s General Stores, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Asbury Automotive Group has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Casey’s General Stores has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Asbury Automotive Group and Casey’s General Stores’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Asbury Automotive Group 2.23% 38.22% 6.02% Casey’s General Stores 3.79% 11.61% 4.24%

Dividends

Casey’s General Stores pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Asbury Automotive Group does not pay a dividend. Casey’s General Stores pays out 27.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Casey’s General Stores has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.7% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.9% of Asbury Automotive Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Casey’s General Stores shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Asbury Automotive Group and Casey’s General Stores, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Asbury Automotive Group 1 3 1 0 2.00 Casey’s General Stores 0 6 5 0 2.45

Asbury Automotive Group presently has a consensus price target of $65.20, indicating a potential downside of 11.35%. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus price target of $123.25, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Casey’s General Stores’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Casey’s General Stores is more favorable than Asbury Automotive Group.

Summary

Casey’s General Stores beats Asbury Automotive Group on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance, replacement parts, and collision repair services. The company also provides finance and insurance products, including arranging vehicle financing through third parties; and aftermarket products, such as extended service contracts, guaranteed asset protection insurance, prepaid maintenance, and credit life and disability insurance. As of February 06, 2018 the company owned and operated 95 new vehicle franchises representing 29 brands of automobiles at 81 dealership locations, and 24 collision centers in the United States. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. Its stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis. In addition, the company operates two stores under the Tobacco City name primarily selling tobacco products; and one grocery store. As of November 29, 2017, it operated approximately 2,000 stores in 15 Midwestern states. Casey's General Stores, Inc. was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Ankeny, Iowa.

