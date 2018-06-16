Data I/O (DAIO) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Financial Analysis

Cohu (NASDAQ: COHU) and Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Cohu and Data I/O’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohu 9.33% 14.10% 9.67% Data I/O 13.35% 19.53% 14.28%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Cohu shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of Data I/O shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Cohu shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Data I/O shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cohu and Data I/O’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohu $352.70 million 2.06 $32.84 million $1.34 18.82 Data I/O $34.05 million 1.62 $5.44 million N/A N/A

Cohu has higher revenue and earnings than Data I/O.

Risk and Volatility

Cohu has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Data I/O has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Data I/O does not pay a dividend. Cohu pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Cohu and Data I/O, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohu 0 1 3 0 2.75 Data I/O 0 0 2 0 3.00

Cohu currently has a consensus price target of $24.25, indicating a potential downside of 3.85%. Data I/O has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.91%. Given Data I/O’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Data I/O is more favorable than Cohu.

Summary

Data I/O beats Cohu on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers off-line automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an in-line automated programming systems. It also offers SentriX, a security provisioning system; LumenX Programmer; non-automated programming systems, such as FlashPAK III programmer; and Unifamily programmers, an off-line, low volume, and engineering non-automated system. In addition, the company provides hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming services. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers in automotive and consumer electronics, and industrial/Internet of things and their electronic manufacturing service contract manufacturers through direct sales, internal telesales, and indirect sales representatives and distributors. Data I/O Corporation was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

