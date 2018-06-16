Critical Survey: Fairmount Santrol (FMSA) versus Teck Resources (TECK)

Fairmount Santrol (NYSE: FMSA) and Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Teck Resources pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Fairmount Santrol does not pay a dividend. Teck Resources pays out 4.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

71.5% of Fairmount Santrol shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.3% of Teck Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Fairmount Santrol shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fairmount Santrol and Teck Resources’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairmount Santrol $959.79 million 1.32 $53.78 million $0.24 23.46 Teck Resources $9.29 billion 1.64 $1.94 billion $3.43 7.85

Teck Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Fairmount Santrol. Teck Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fairmount Santrol, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Fairmount Santrol has a beta of 2.13, suggesting that its stock price is 113% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teck Resources has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Fairmount Santrol and Teck Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairmount Santrol 8.89% 33.29% 7.96% Teck Resources 22.03% 13.66% 7.34%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Fairmount Santrol and Teck Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairmount Santrol 1 8 10 0 2.47 Teck Resources 1 6 9 1 2.59

Fairmount Santrol presently has a consensus price target of $6.03, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Teck Resources has a consensus price target of $31.61, suggesting a potential upside of 17.43%. Given Teck Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teck Resources is more favorable than Fairmount Santrol.

Summary

Teck Resources beats Fairmount Santrol on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairmount Santrol Company Profile

Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides sand-based proppant solutions for exploration and production companies. The company operates in two segments, Proppant Solutions and Industrial & Recreational Products. The Proppant Solutions segment primarily provides sand-based proppants for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the United States, Canada, Argentina, Mexico, China, and northern Europe. Its products include northern white frac sand, API-spec brown sand, and coated sand products; and Propel SSP product that utilizes a polymer coating applied to a proppant substrate. The Industrial & Recreational Products segment offers raw, coated, and custom blended sands for use in building products, foundry, glass, turf and landscape, and filtration industries primarily in North America. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. also supplies proppants to oilfield service companies. The company was formerly known as FMSA Holdings Inc. and changed its name to Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. in July 2015. Fairmount Santrol Holdings Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Chesterland, Ohio.

Teck Resources Company Profile

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products comprise steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates. It also produces molybdenum, gold, silver, germanium, indium, mercury, and cadmium, as well as chemicals, industrial products, and fertilizers. In addition, the company holds interest in oil sands projects and other interests in the Athabasca region of Alberta; and owns interest in exploration and development projects in Australia, Chile, Ireland, Mexico, Peru, Turkey, and the United States. The company was formerly known as Teck Cominco Limited and changed its name to Teck Resources Limited in April 2009. Teck Resources Limited was founded in 1906 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

