Critical Survey: NeuLion (NEUL) and Viacom, Inc. Class B (VIAB)

NeuLion (OTCMKTS: NEUL) and Viacom, Inc. Class B (NASDAQ:VIAB) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares NeuLion and Viacom, Inc. Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NeuLion -32.77% -13.94% -9.43% Viacom, Inc. Class B 16.74% 24.97% 6.76%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NeuLion and Viacom, Inc. Class B’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NeuLion $95.57 million 2.43 -$31.31 million ($0.04) -20.75 Viacom, Inc. Class B $13.26 billion 0.89 $1.87 billion $3.77 7.80

Viacom, Inc. Class B has higher revenue and earnings than NeuLion. NeuLion is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viacom, Inc. Class B, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

NeuLion has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viacom, Inc. Class B has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for NeuLion and Viacom, Inc. Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NeuLion 0 0 0 0 N/A Viacom, Inc. Class B 2 17 6 0 2.16

Viacom, Inc. Class B has a consensus target price of $34.32, indicating a potential upside of 16.73%. Given Viacom, Inc. Class B’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Viacom, Inc. Class B is more favorable than NeuLion.

Dividends

Viacom, Inc. Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. NeuLion does not pay a dividend. Viacom, Inc. Class B pays out 21.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.1% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.2% of NeuLion shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Viacom, Inc. Class B shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Viacom, Inc. Class B beats NeuLion on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

NeuLion Company Profile

NeuLion, Inc. provides enterprise digital video solutions in the United States and internationally. Its flagship solution, the NeuLion Digital Platform, is a proprietary cloud-based turnkey solution that enables the delivery and monetization of digital video content. The NeuLion Digital Platform provides content owners and rights holders with an end-to-end turnkey video distribution platform that enables them to ingest, encode, manage, deliver, monetize, and analyze the performance of their live and on-demand digital video content. It also provides NeuLion consumer electronics (CE) technologies, which allow CE manufacturers to provide a secure, high quality video experience with premium screen resolution, up to Ultra HD/4K, across virtually all content formats for a range of connected devices; and a library of high quality video compression-decompression programs or codecs under the MainConcept brand. It serves content owners and rights holders, such as professional and college sports, and broadcaster/operator customers; consumer electronics manufacturers; and video integrators comprising enterprise software providers. NeuLion, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Plainview, New York.

Viacom, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Viacom, Inc. operates media brands that create entertainment content worldwide. The company creates television programs, motion pictures, short-form content, games, consumer products, podcasts, live events, and social media experiences. It operates through two segments, Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment. The Media Networks segment provides entertainment content and related branded products for consumers through approximately 300 locally programmed and operated TV channels, including Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., MTV, BET, Comedy Central, SPIKE, VH1, TV Land, CMT, Logo, Channel 5, Telefe, Colors, Paramount Channel, TeenNick, Nicktoons, Nick Music, MTV2, MTV Classic, MTV Live, BET Her, BET Gospel, and BET Hip Hop, as well as through online, mobile, and apps. The Filmed Entertainment segment produces, finances, acquires, and distributes motion pictures, television programming, and other entertainment content under the Paramount Pictures, Paramount Players, Paramount Animation, Paramount Television, Nickelodeon Movies, and MTV Films brands. This segment exhibits motion pictures theatrically through home entertainment, licensing to television and digital platforms, and ancillary activities. The company releases its content through DVDs, Blu-ray discs, transactional video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand, pay television, cable television, free television, and free video-on-demand, as well as airlines and hotels. Viacom, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

