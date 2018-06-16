News Corp Class B (NWS) vs. Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (FOX) Financial Survey

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B (NASDAQ: FOX) and News Corp Class B (NASDAQ:NWS) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.1% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of News Corp Class B shares are held by institutional investors. 39.4% of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 39.4% of News Corp Class B shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and News Corp Class B’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B 13.76% 17.50% 6.21% News Corp Class B -18.69% 2.56% 1.95%

Dividends

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. News Corp Class B pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and News Corp Class B, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B 0 0 2 0 3.00 News Corp Class B 0 0 1 0 3.00

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B presently has a consensus price target of $43.00, suggesting a potential downside of 3.50%. Given Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B is more favorable than News Corp Class B.

Risk & Volatility

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, News Corp Class B has a beta of 1.81, indicating that its stock price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B and News Corp Class B’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B $28.50 billion 2.90 $2.95 billion N/A N/A News Corp Class B $8.14 billion 1.16 -$738.00 million N/A N/A

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B has higher revenue and earnings than News Corp Class B.

Summary

Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B beats News Corp Class B on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class B

Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified media and entertainment company primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Cable Network Programming, Television, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The company produces and licenses news, business news, sports, general entertainment, factual entertainment, and movie programming for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunication companies, and online video distributors. It also broadcasts network programming; and operates 28 broadcast television stations, including 11 duopolies in the United States. In addition, the company produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures for distribution and licensing in various formats and entertainment media, as well as produces and licenses television programming. Further, it provides video advertising services, including consumer engagement and on-demand marketing campaigns; operates two San Francisco-Bay area television stations; and broadcasts and operates Telugu language entertainment channels in India. The company was formerly known as News Corporation. Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About News Corp Class B

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, and Cable Network Programming segments. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, Dow Jones PEVC, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, conferences, and videos. It also owns and operates daily, Sunday, weekly, and bi-weekly newspapers comprising The Australian, The Weekend Australian, The Daily Telegraph, The Sunday Telegraph, Herald Sun, Sunday Herald Sun, The Courier Mail, The Sunday Mail, The Advertiser, Sunday Mail, The Sun, The Sun on Sunday, The Times, The Sunday Times, and New York Post, as well as digital mastheads and other Websites. In addition, the company offers home-delivered shopper media that include free-standing inserts and direct mail products; in-store marketing products and services primarily to consumer packaged goods manufacturers; in-store merchandising services; and digital marketing solutions. Further, it publishes general fiction, nonfiction, children's, and religious books; and provides sports programming services with eight television channels distributed through cable, satellite and IP, various interactive viewing applications, and broadcast rights to live sporting events. Additionally, the company offers property and property-related services on its Websites and mobile applications, as well as residential and commercial property Websites; online real estate services; and professional software and services products, which comprise Top Producer, FiveStreet, and ListHub. News Corporation is headquartered in New York, New York.

