Cross Country Healthcare (CCRN) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CCRN. BidaskClub cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a buy rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Cross Country Healthcare from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.75.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare opened at $12.44 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $453.17 million, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $210.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, COO William J. Burns purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, for a total transaction of $29,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,720,985.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $55,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,320,981.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $5,443,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 414,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,606,000 after purchasing an additional 226,285 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,588,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,548,000 after purchasing an additional 204,515 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,743,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after purchasing an additional 151,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 244.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 190,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 135,163 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.