Crown Trading Down 19.1% Over Last 7 Days (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 9th. Crown has a market capitalization of $11.29 million and approximately $41,243.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded 19.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00009142 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, C-CEX, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,571.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $858.16 or 0.13104300 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00025320 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.40 or 0.00174083 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.97 or 0.02213690 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00021415 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001684 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002484 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001390 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Crown Profile

Crown is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 18,850,420 coins. Crown’s official website is crown.tech. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Crown

Crown can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, C-CEX, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

