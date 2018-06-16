Cryolife (CRY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, May 30th. They currently have $30.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CryoLife, Inc. is a leader in medical device manufacturing and distribution and in the processing and distribution of implantable living human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries. It operates throughout the U.S. and internationally. CryoLife manufactures and distributes BioGlue Surgical Adhesive, an FDA-approved adjunct to sutures and staples for use in adult patients in open surgical repair of large vessels. BioGlue is also CE marked in Europe for use in soft tissue repair and has received additional marketing approvals in several other countries throughout the world. CryoLife’s BioFoam Surgical Matrix is CE marked in Europe for use as an adjunct to hemostasis in cardiovascular surgery and on abdominal parenchymal tissues (liver and spleen) when control of bleeding by ligature or conventional methods is ineffective or impractical. CryoLife distributes PerClot, a powdered hemostat, in Europe and other select international countries. “

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRY. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Cryolife in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Cryolife from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.88.

Cryolife opened at $29.35 on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.07. Cryolife has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $29.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.38 and a beta of 0.78.

Cryolife (NYSE:CRY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Cryolife had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $61.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Cryolife’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cryolife will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cryolife news, VP John E. Davis sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $76,659.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,259,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amy Horton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total transaction of $103,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,959 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,996.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,191 shares of company stock worth $1,332,075. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,344,104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,188,000 after buying an additional 204,843 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 11,896 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 49,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cryolife by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 4,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cryolife

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.