CryoPort Inc (CYRX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of CryoPort Inc (NASDAQ:CYRX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.63.

Several research analysts have commented on CYRX shares. BidaskClub upgraded CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. ValuEngine upgraded CryoPort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Thursday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CYRX traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.80. The company had a trading volume of 368,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,580. CryoPort has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $13.90. The company has a market cap of $370.35 million, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.03.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 66.29%. The company had revenue of $4.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that CryoPort will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 29,257 shares of CryoPort stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total transaction of $287,596.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CryoPort during the 1st quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of CryoPort by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,487 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About CryoPort

Cryoport, Inc provides cryogenic logistics solutions to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, a dry vapor cryogenic shipper that use liquid nitrogen contained inside a vacuum insulated vessel, which serves as a refrigerant to provide stable storage temperatures.

