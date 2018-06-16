CRYPTO20 (C20) Price Tops $1.15 on Major Exchanges

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 16th. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $45.48 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CRYPTO20 token can now be bought for approximately $1.15 or 0.00017561 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bibox and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CRYPTO20 alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008205 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003579 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018472 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015402 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.32 or 0.00587386 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242675 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044901 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093265 BTC.

About CRYPTO20

CRYPTO20’s genesis date was October 16th, 2017. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,695,826 tokens. CRYPTO20’s official message board is medium.crypto20.com. The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com.

CRYPTO20 Token Trading

CRYPTO20 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CRYPTO20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CRYPTO20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.