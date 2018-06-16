CryptoCarbon Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3,642.00 (CCRB)

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded 34.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 16th. CryptoCarbon has a market cap of $377,805.00 and $3,642.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001634 BTC on popular exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Livecoin and C-CEX. During the last seven days, CryptoCarbon has traded 18.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008196 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003583 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018522 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015483 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00589171 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00241371 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045317 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00093859 BTC.

About CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,111 coins. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon.

CryptoCarbon Coin Trading

CryptoCarbon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, C-CEX and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

