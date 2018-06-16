CryptoCarbon (CCRB) Market Capitalization Achieves $354,368.00

CryptoCarbon (CURRENCY:CCRB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. CryptoCarbon has a total market cap of $354,368.00 and approximately $7,126.00 worth of CryptoCarbon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoCarbon coin can now be bought for $0.0995 or 0.00001521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and C-CEX. During the last week, CryptoCarbon has traded down 21.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoCarbon alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008186 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003570 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015332 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00589372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00241728 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00045161 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00093959 BTC.

CryptoCarbon Coin Profile

CryptoCarbon’s total supply is 70,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,562,111 coins. CryptoCarbon’s official Twitter account is @CryptoCarbon. The official website for CryptoCarbon is cryptocarbon.co.uk.

Buying and Selling CryptoCarbon

CryptoCarbon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, C-CEX and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoCarbon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoCarbon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoCarbon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CryptoCarbon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryptoCarbon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.