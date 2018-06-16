Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) Price Hits $0.0442 on Top Exchanges

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 9th. One Cryptopay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0442 or 0.00000685 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 10.7% against the US dollar. Cryptopay has a market cap of $2.98 million and $50,364.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008213 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003567 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00018336 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015576 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.41 or 0.00579983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00242752 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00044970 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00093332 BTC.

Cryptopay Profile

Cryptopay launched on November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,521,185 tokens. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cryptopay

Cryptopay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptopay using one of the exchanges listed above.

