Cryptopay Price Tops $0.0349 on Major Exchanges (CPAY)

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 20.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 4:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $25,826.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptopay token can now be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000538 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00008232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003592 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018445 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015510 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00588961 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00237313 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00092798 BTC.

About Cryptopay

Cryptopay launched on November 29th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 67,521,185 tokens. Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cryptopay’s official website is cryptopay.me. Cryptopay’s official message board is blog.cryptopay.me.

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

