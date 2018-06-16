CSS Industries (CSS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, June 6th.

According to Zacks, “CSS Industries, Inc. is a consumer products company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale to mass market retailers of seasonal, social expression products, including gift wrap, gift bags, boxed greeting cards, gift tags, tissue paper, paper and vinyl decorations, seasonal candles, classroom exchange Valentines, decorative ribbons and bows, Halloween masks, costumes, make-ups and novelties and Easter egg dyes and novelties. CSS provides its retail customers the opportunity to use a single vendor for much of their seasonal product requirements. “

CSS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered CSS Industries from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. DA Davidson lowered CSS Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CSS Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Shares of CSS Industries opened at $16.27 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. CSS Industries has a fifty-two week low of $15.13 and a fifty-two week high of $30.29. The stock has a market cap of $148.47 million, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.13.

CSS Industries (NYSE:CSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $81.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.60 million. CSS Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 10.09%. sell-side analysts predict that CSS Industries will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. CSS Industries’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSS Industries during the fourth quarter worth $654,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in CSS Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in CSS Industries by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 108,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,493 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in CSS Industries in the first quarter valued at about $1,235,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in CSS Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. 79.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CSS Industries

CSS Industries, Inc, a consumer products company, designs, manufactures, procures, distributes, and sells seasonal, celebrations, and craft social expression products principally to mass market retailers in the United States and Canada. Its craft and celebrations consumer products include craft ribbon and buttons, sewing patterns, infant products, journals, all occasion boxed greeting cards, gift card holders, gift bags, gift wrap, floral accessories, memory books, scrapbooks, stationery, stickers, and other gift and craft items.

