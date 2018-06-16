CSU Producer Resources Inc. Buys Shares of 4,800 American Tower Corp (AMT)

CSU Producer Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $698,000. American Tower comprises about 3.1% of CSU Producer Resources Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMT. Security National Trust Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 5,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 87,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,550,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.36, for a total transaction of $512,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,125 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,215. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 32,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $4,573,147.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,486,481.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,129 shares of company stock valued at $17,118,119. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of American Tower traded up $0.21, hitting $138.56, during trading hours on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,087,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,298. The company has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.80. American Tower Corp has a 52-week low of $130.32 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 17.03%. American Tower’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 18th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 47.02%.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. KeyCorp set a $171.00 price target on shares of American Tower and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.15.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 150,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

