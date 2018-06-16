CSX (CSX) Downgraded to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $70.00 price target on shares of CSX and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Sunday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, May 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.48.

CSX stock opened at $66.65 on Friday. CSX has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $67.69. The company has a market capitalization of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.12. CSX had a net margin of 50.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. CSX’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that CSX will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO James M. Foote acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.91 per share, with a total value of $299,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 4th quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in CSX in the 1st quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based transportation services in the United States and Canada. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports agricultural and food products, fertilizers, chemicals, automotive, metals and equipment, minerals, and forest products; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

