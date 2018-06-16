Cthulhu Offerings Reaches Market Cap of $10,721.00 (CRYPTO:OFF)

Cthulhu Offerings (CURRENCY:OFF) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 9th. Over the last week, Cthulhu Offerings has traded flat against the US dollar. Cthulhu Offerings has a total market cap of $10,721.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Cthulhu Offerings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cthulhu Offerings coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008246 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003585 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018477 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015375 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.42 or 0.00589595 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00241998 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00045061 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00094018 BTC.

About Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings was first traded on September 14th, 2013. Cthulhu Offerings’ total supply is 2,624,319 coins. Cthulhu Offerings’ official Twitter account is @CthulhuOff. The official website for Cthulhu Offerings is cthulhuofferings.tk.

Buying and Selling Cthulhu Offerings

Cthulhu Offerings can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cthulhu Offerings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cthulhu Offerings should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cthulhu Offerings using one of the exchanges listed above.

