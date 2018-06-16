Barclays Analysts Give Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) a $54.00 Price Target

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) has been assigned a $54.00 target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 23rd. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CTRP. Guggenheim cut shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ctrip.Com International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Ctrip.Com International in a research report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.23.

Ctrip.Com International traded up $0.58, reaching $51.72, during trading hours on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 8,770,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,847,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.66 billion, a PE ratio of 87.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.74. Ctrip.Com International has a twelve month low of $40.13 and a twelve month high of $60.65.

Ctrip.Com International (NASDAQ:CTRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ctrip.Com International had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 4.55%. research analysts forecast that Ctrip.Com International will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 1,257.0% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 3,674.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ctrip.Com International by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ctrip.Com International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ctrip.Com International Company Profile

Ctrip.com International, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides travel service for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in the People's Republic of China. The company operates as an agent for hotel-related transactions; sells air tickets; and other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection and flight dynamics.

