CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 762,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 2.31% of CTS worth $20,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTS. AXA bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $256,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTS in the 4th quarter valued at about $315,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CTS alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th.

CTS traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 290,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,942. CTS Co. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.18.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $113.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.06 million. CTS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.01%. CTS’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. equities analysts forecast that CTS Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 21st. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.01%.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace, defense, communications, industrial, information technology, medical, and transportation markets. The company offers sensors and actuators used in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components used in communications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, defense and aerospace, and information technology markets.

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.