Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $2.28 Million in Eversource Energy (ES) Stock

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,232,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,545,618,000 after buying an additional 1,031,761 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 4,471,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $263,444,000 after buying an additional 191,651 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,625,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,627,000 after buying an additional 118,626 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Eversource Energy by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,160,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,207,000 after buying an additional 579,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eversource Energy by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,142,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $198,531,000 after buying an additional 929,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Monday, February 26th. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.54.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Carmody sold 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $1,242,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph R. Nolan, Jr. sold 6,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $358,262.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,117 shares of company stock worth $1,619,856. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Eversource Energy opened at $54.63 on Friday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.31. Eversource Energy has a 52-week low of $52.76 and a 52-week high of $66.15.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 24th will be paid a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 64.95%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in three segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, and Natural Gas Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.