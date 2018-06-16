Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Raised to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, June 8th.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.25 target price on the stock.

Shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals traded up $0.01, hitting $6.01, during trading hours on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company had a trading volume of 13,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,473. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.10. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.53 and a fifty-two week high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $94.27 million, a P/E ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 0.68.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 million. research analysts predict that Cumberland Pharmaceuticals will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,306,911 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,619,000 after buying an additional 34,720 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 910,076 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after buying an additional 22,932 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after buying an additional 14,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

About Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing branded prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. Its marketed products include Acetadote (acetylcysteine) injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor (ibuprofen) injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose (lactulose) for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Vaprisol (conivaptan) injection for treating hyponatremia; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Ethyol (amifostine) for injection to treat oncology patients; and Totect Injection for the treatment of toxic effects.

