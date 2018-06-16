Curo Group (CURO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday. They currently have $26.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Curo Group Holdings Corp. operates as a consumer finance company. It offers unsecured and secured installment, open-end and single-pay loan services as well as renders other customer service, robust operating systems, call center and a track record services. The Company operates primarily in the United States under two principal brands, Speedy Cash and Rapid Cash and Avio Credit. Curo Group Holdings Corp. is based in WICHITA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CURO. ValuEngine downgraded Curo Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Curo Group from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Curo Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of Curo Group opened at $23.26 on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a current ratio of 5.78 and a quick ratio of 5.78. Curo Group has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $24.87.

Curo Group (NYSE:CURO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $261.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.93 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Curo Group will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Terry Gene Pittman sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $2,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Fleischer & Lowe Gp I. Friedman sold 3,497,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $80,440,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CURO. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,446,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Ascend Capital LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Curo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,634,000. 44.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

