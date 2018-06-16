Curriculum Vitae Price Tops $0.0103 on Top Exchanges (CRYPTO:CVH)

Curriculum Vitae (CURRENCY:CVH) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. Curriculum Vitae has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $12,814.00 worth of Curriculum Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curriculum Vitae token can now be purchased for about $0.0103 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Curriculum Vitae has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curriculum Vitae alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00008200 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00008331 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003578 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00018401 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015406 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00582931 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.83 or 0.00242504 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00044875 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00093151 BTC.

About Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae’s total supply is 1,900,000,000 tokens. Curriculum Vitae’s official website is www.cvh.io. Curriculum Vitae’s official Twitter account is @CVChainOfficial. The Reddit community for Curriculum Vitae is /r/CVH_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Curriculum Vitae

Curriculum Vitae can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curriculum Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curriculum Vitae should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Curriculum Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for Curriculum Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curriculum Vitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.