Curtiss-Wright Corp. (CW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $134.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

NYSE CW traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $132.37. 8,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,020. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.21. Curtiss-Wright has a 12 month low of $86.05 and a 12 month high of $143.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The aerospace company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $611.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.22 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 9.85%. analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the aerospace company to repurchase up to 0.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 11.93%.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 17,414 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $2,350,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom P. Quinly sold 14,500 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.26, for a total transaction of $1,990,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,507,085. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,269 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.