Insider Selling: Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) COO Sells 90,085 Shares of Stock

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) COO Richard A. Ehst sold 90,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $2,693,541.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Customers Bancorp opened at $30.48 on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37. The company has a market capitalization of $967.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.81. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1-year low of $24.75 and a 1-year high of $33.85.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.38 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $120,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $31.50 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 26th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.