BidaskClub Downgrades CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Hold

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 31st.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer set a $20.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Leerink Swann lifted their price objective on CymaBay Therapeutics from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

CBAY opened at $13.81 on Thursday. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.63 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.91 and a current ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market cap of $772.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.09.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.18). sell-side analysts anticipate that CymaBay Therapeutics will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.65 per share, with a total value of $53,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $958,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl Goldfischer sold 15,000 shares of CymaBay Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $195,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,700.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $487,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 27,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 7,729.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38,646 shares during the last quarter. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar, a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

