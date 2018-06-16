Cytosorbents Co. (CTSO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.25.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSO. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cowen set a $9.00 target price on shares of Cytosorbents and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cytosorbents from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSO opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a market cap of $314.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.38 and a beta of -0.08.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 88.39% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. equities analysts forecast that Cytosorbents will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cytosorbents news, COO Vincent Capponi sold 7,154 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $64,386.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 321,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen P. Bloch sold 11,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total transaction of $92,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,246 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,279.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,954 shares of company stock worth $643,286. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cytosorbents by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Fortaleza Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new position in Cytosorbents in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

