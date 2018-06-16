Hope Bancorp (HOPE) Rating Lowered to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, May 30th, Marketbeat Ratings reports. DA Davidson currently has $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HOPE. ValuEngine cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Hope Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of Hope Bancorp opened at $18.01 on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Hope Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.03 and a 1-year high of $19.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $139.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.35 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 23.46%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 616,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 42,532 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 768.8% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 69,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 61,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $1,418,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 618,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,284,000 after acquiring an additional 23,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,487,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,155,000 after acquiring an additional 510,674 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

