DA Davidson Increases Helen of Troy (HELE) Price Target to $106.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) had its price objective increased by research analysts at DA Davidson to $106.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 6th. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.22% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Helen of Troy’s Q1 2019 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $2.41 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Helen of Troy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.75.

HELE opened at $97.95 on Wednesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $81.10 and a 1 year high of $102.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $390.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.37 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. analysts expect that Helen of Troy will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Helen of Troy news, insider Vincent D. Carson sold 22,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.62, for a total transaction of $2,028,777.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,158,000 after acquiring an additional 33,142 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 28.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 856,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,492,000 after buying an additional 187,780 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 25.6% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 713,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,057,000 after buying an additional 145,440 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,500,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 601,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 192,386 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

