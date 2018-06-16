Daimler (DAI) Given a €62.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays restated a neutral rating and issued a target price on shares of Daimler in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.39 ($86.50).

Daimler traded down €0.87 ($1.01), reaching €62.32 ($72.47), during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. 19,826,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 12 month low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 12 month high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

