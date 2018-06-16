Daimler (DAI) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($86.05) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DAI. Morgan Stanley set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, April 10th. HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €73.00 ($84.88) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Independent Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €74.39 ($86.50).

Get Daimler alerts:

Daimler opened at €62.32 ($72.47) on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. Daimler has a 12 month low of €59.01 ($68.62) and a 12 month high of €76.36 ($88.79).

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.