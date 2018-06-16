Numis Securities Reiterates Add Rating for Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG)

Dairy Crest Group (LON:DCG)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by Numis Securities in a research note issued on Friday, May 25th. They currently have a GBX 590 ($7.86) price objective on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on shares of Dairy Crest Group from GBX 680 ($9.05) to GBX 650 ($8.65) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 580 ($7.72) price objective for the company. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.46) price objective on shares of Dairy Crest Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.33 ($7.70).

Shares of Dairy Crest Group traded down GBX 3.50 ($0.05), reaching GBX 501.50 ($6.68), during mid-day trading on Friday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,258. Dairy Crest Group has a 1-year low of GBX 503 ($6.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 654 ($8.71).

Dairy Crest Group Company Profile

Dairy Crest Group plc processes and markets branded dairy products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cheese products under the Cathedral City, Davidstow, and Chedds brands; butters, spreads, and oils under the Clover, Country Life, Utterly Butterly, Vitalite, Willow, and Frylight brands.

