Danaher Co. (DHR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) to report $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.07. Danaher reported earnings per share of $0.99 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Danaher will report full-year earnings of $4.45 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.55. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Danaher.

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.54 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DHR. Barclays began coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $114.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.69.

DHR traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,915,223. Danaher has a twelve month low of $78.97 and a twelve month high of $104.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

In other Danaher news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 78,379 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $7,968,792.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,125,344.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 120,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.17, for a total transaction of $12,176,214.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,692.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,940 shares of company stock valued at $24,527,925. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,526,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,261,685,000 after buying an additional 2,542,198 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,263,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,150,000 after buying an additional 167,442 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $435,877,000 after buying an additional 150,343 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,818,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $373,840,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,851,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $279,220,000 after buying an additional 135,292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Danaher (DHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.