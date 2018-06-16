Danone (BN) Given a €75.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Danone (EPA:BN) has been assigned a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Thursday, May 31st. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.47% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($82.56) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Cfra set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Danone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.33 ($86.43).

EPA:BN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €67.28 ($78.23). The stock had a trading volume of 3,180,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,000. Danone has a twelve month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a twelve month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the Danone, Activia, DanActiv, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Happy Family, Horizon Organic, Light & Fit, Oikos, YoCrunch, and Danio brands; and almond and soy milk, ice creams and novelties, and powdered proteins under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

