Darden Restaurants (DRI) Raised to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, June 6th, MarketBeat reports. SunTrust Banks currently has $110.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous target price of $104.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2018 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

DRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $99.00 to $97.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Darden Restaurants from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Darden Restaurants from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.30.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.20. Darden Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRI. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 179,421 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 24,797 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,689,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,195,000 after purchasing an additional 381,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

